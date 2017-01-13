Search
Cleveland Cavaliers’ new addition Kyle Korver ‘excited’ for introduction to NBA’s ‘top rivalry’
Caleb Chandler to Louisville: Cardinals Land 4-Star OT Prospect
R.J. Potts to Cincinnati: Bearcats Land 4-Star Safety Prospect
Australian Open: Andy Murray wins first slam match as world No. 1, Simona Halep upset
Lindsey Vonn: Ski star returns after ‘hardest recovery of my career’
Rams hire Sean McVay, making him youngest head coach in NFL history
Kawaii! Japan’s love for plush toy racehorses
Isiah Thomas: The NBA great using hoops to help end gang culture
Anti-doping chief: Russia needs to ‘show contrition’
China’s rugby revolution: $100M mission to grow ‘olive ball’
Global Champions Tour: London and Berlin added to 2017 schedule
Esteban Gutierrez: Mexican racer to join ‘innovative’ Formula E
Alabama, Clemson square off in national championship rematch
Berglund’s 2nd goal of game lifts Blues past Ducks in OT
WATCH: Travis Zajac’s incredible defensive play to set up Devils OT win
Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1
Colton Parayko, Carter Hutton lead Blues past Sharks 4-0
Carter gets OT winner as LA Kings surge past Jets, 3-2
Pierre McGuire: Ray Shero, John Hynes doing right things for Devils
Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1
New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: LIVE score updates and chat (1/13/17)
Gibson, Silfverberg solid again as Ducks beat Avs 4-1
NHL Capsules
Clemson Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More
Billy Crocker Named UConn DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction
B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Safeties
5-Star S Devon Hunter Discusses Recruitment, Official Visits as Commitment Nears
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Team
B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacks
National Signing Day 2017: News and Predictions for Top Available Recruits
Why USC Should Be Early Favorite to Win 2017-18 National Championship
Koch, Morgan score 21 apiece as N Iowa beats Drake 79-60
Shrigley, Hemsley lead SDSU to 74-55 win vs Utah State
Loyola Marymount edges Portland 79-78
Gonzaga puts clamps on rival St. Mary’s to stay unbeaten
Hart has double-double; UC Santa Barbara beats Cal Poly
Shrigley, Hemsley lead SDSU to 74-55 win vs Utah State
No. 13 Butler escapes No. 14 Xavier in tight Big East battle
Johnson’s 22 helps Winthrop hold off Campbell 72-63
Kempton’s 23 helps Lehigh to a 68-51 win over Holy Cross
Reed leads Miami past reeling Pittsburgh 72-46
Orlando police shooting: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
Weekend ice storm glazes central US
One of FBI’s Most Wanted suspects captured in Texas
