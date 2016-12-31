Search
Clemson and Deshaun Watson Are Worthy Alabama Antidote the Sport Needs
Winning Close Games Is Jim Harbaugh’s Next Challenge at Michigan After FSU Loss
Washington vs. Alabama: Score and Reaction for 2016 Peach Bowl
Highlights
UFC’s once-great hope Rousey suffers lightning-fast defeat
Alabama is favored to win the College Football Playoff — again
Snowboarding’s ‘scary’ addiction to thrills and spills
2016: The best sports year ever?
2016: Triumph, tragedy and justice define a momentous year in sport
Uganda’s ‘Rugby Cranes’ rising on a hymn and a prayer
Andrew Cotton’s never-ending quest for surfing’s Mount Everest
Peach Bowl: Players get a civil rights history lesson before game day
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon. But for how long?
Bradley Wiggins: British cycling star announces retirement
Horvat gets deciding goal in SO to lead Canucks past Oilers
Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter’s goal
Frolik, Flames beat Coyotes 4-2
Henrik Sedin scores in OT as Canucks edge Ducks 3-2
NHL Capsules
Hurricanes’ equipment manager gets in game as backup goalie
Maple Leafs’ rebuild has hit fast-forward button
Dell gets first career shutout in Sharks’ 2-0 victory
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: LIVE score updates and chat (12/31/16)
Silfverberg’s go-ahead goal lifts Ducks past Flames, 3-1
Mavs done in by Thompson’s 29 points, Durant’s triple-double
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Game 32
Postgame Wrap: Ginobili, Simmons spark Spurs to victory over Blazers
Cavaliers expose one of Boston’s flaws late and Kyrie Irving joins elite point guard company: Fedor’s five observations
Kyrie Irving left Cavs’ win over Boston with hamstring cramp
By age 32, LeBron James > Michael Jordan: By the NBA numbers
LeBron James gives himself ‘F’ for 8 turnovers despite near triple-double in Cavs’ win over Boston
Kay Felder studies, talks with Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas — a big inspiration for smaller point guards
Huge third-quarter run makes Mavs big winners over stumped Lakers
Postgame Wrap: LaMarcus Aldridge has another monster game in win over Suns
Clemson and Deshaun Watson Are Worthy Alabama Antidote the Sport Needs
Winning Close Games Is Jim Harbaugh’s Next Challenge at Michigan After FSU Loss
Washington vs. Alabama: Score and Reaction for 2016 Peach Bowl
Under Armour All-America Game 2017: Date, Time, TV Schedule, Rosters and More
Washington vs. Alabama: Odds and Score Prediction for Peach Bowl 2016
Ohio State vs. Clemson: Odds and Score Prediction for Fiesta Bowl 2016
The Other Legion of Boom Is Washington’s Key to Upsetting Alabama
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado: Score and Reaction for 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl
Where’s the Elite J.T. Barrett of 2014, and Will He Return Before It’s Too Late?
Lane Kiffin Left Behind by Alabama Team Buses After Media Day Session
Coggins leads Cal St. Fullerton in 99-56 rout of Bethesda
UNC Wilmington tops Towson for 12th victory
Stark, Croaker lead Murray St. to 92-83 win over Tenn. St.
Elmore scores 22 points, leads Marshall over FIU 94-70
No. 18 Arizona rallies from 13 down to beat California 67-62
Radford holds off Winthrop 82-80 to sweep Big South openers
No. 2 UCLA rebounds with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State
Crawford’s 28 lead Memphis over South Carolina 70-54
Brooks, Ennis lead No. 21 Oregon past No. 22 USC
White has 20, Charlotte tops N. Texas 101-76 in C-USA opener
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
URGENT – NCAA Football Semifinal Clemson
Former student indicted for murdering his ex-teacher and their child
